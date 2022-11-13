Cavusoglu: Interim governments in Libya are not obliged to Parliament’s approval of MoUs

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu says that interim governments in Libya are not obligated to obtain approval from the Parliament to sign agreements with other countries, as he defended the recent MoU signed between his country and Libya’s Government of National Unity (GNU) on oil and gas exploration in Libyan waters.

“Egypt has also signed MoUs with Libya, but Parliament Speaker Aqilah Saleh did not seem concerned about that,” Çavuşoğlu said.

He insisted that the maritime agreement signed between Turkey and the former Government of National Accord (GNA) in 2019 is “just a memorandum” and does not require the parliament’s consent.

Cavusoglu’s remarks came in response to a question by the opposition MP and former ambassador, Unal Cevikoz, before the planning and budget committee of the Turkish Parliament, according to the Nordic Monitor website, which specializes in Turkish affairs.

In response to Civikoz’s criticism, the Turkish minister said the interim Libyan governments emerged from UN initiatives, and they are not authorized to sign international agreements but can sign memoranda.