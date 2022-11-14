Italy’s FM: Refugee camps can take place in Libya

Refugee camps, similar to those in Turkey, could also be in Libya and other countries where migrants leave for Europe’s coasts, Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani told the press on Sunday.

This was reported by the Italian news agency Nova, which also said that Tajani is “in favour” of reinforcing the 2017 MOU signed with Libya on the fight against illegal migration, human trafficking, smuggling and the strengthening of border security signed.

Tajani is reported to have “discussed the matter at length” with Libyan Foreign Minister Najla Mangoush in a telephone conversation on Monday, 7 November.