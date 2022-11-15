Al-Mishri files complaint against Dbeibah

A source close to the High Council of State (HCS) confirmed that the HCS Head, Khalid Al-Mishri, filed an official complaint against the Prime Minister of the Government of National Unity, Abdul Hamid Dbeibah with the Attorney General’s Office, accusing Dbeibah of obstructing the work of the HCS and preventing its members from holding an official session.

The source, who refused to reveal his name, confirmed that Al-Mishri asked the Attorney General to investigate the circumstances that occurred on Monday, which prevented the HCS from holding an official session at its headquarters in the Radisson Blu Hotel in the center of Tripoli, after “the personnel of the government’s Constitution Protection Force encircled the headquarters and prevented members from entering it.”

The source added that one of the items on the agenda of Monday’s session, which was postponed; was voting on the constitutional basis and resolving the file of the incumbents of state sovereign positions, which the source said was likely to be the cause of the security tension that prevented the session from taking place

The HCS said on Monday morning that armed group loyal to Dbeibah encircled the headquarters and prevented the members from entering it, adding on its Facebook page that a militia affiliated with Dbeibah hindered the entry of members to the session’s location, as armed vehicles were present in the vicinity.