Libya decries behavior of Greek FM after “he refused to get off his plane in Tripoli”

The Foreign Ministry has deplored the Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias’s action, who refused to get off his plane after landing at the Mitiga International Airport in Tripoli Thursday morning.

In a statement, the Foreign Ministry said the visit was planned at the request of the Greek side, as it dismissed such behavior.

“The Foreign Ministry approved the request of the Greek foreign minister to visit Tripoli despite the crude policies and stances that ‘he’ (Dendias) adopted during the past days towards the interests of the Libyan state, which were reflected in his unbalanced statements regarding Libya’s sovereignty and its right to relations that fulfill the aspirations of its people,” a readout from Libya’s foreign ministry said.

According to the statement, FM Najla Al-Manqoush was at the airport to receive her Greek counterpart according to diplomatic norms.

“However, in a surprising situation – which calls for resentment – the Greek minister refused to get off his plane and returned to where he came from without any explanations.”

The ministry dismissed the conduct and pledged to take diplomatic measures to preserve the prestige and sovereignty of Libya.