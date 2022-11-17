UNSMIL is alarmed by reports that more than 70 inmates at Mitiga Central Prison are on a hunger strike

Inmates have been striking since October, protesting the prolonged arbitrary detention of many inmates, conditions of detention and ill treatment, including denial of family visits and medical care.

In recent weeks, reports indicate the treatment of hunger strikers has worsened in apparent retaliation.

UNSMIL calls on judicial authorities to investigate these reports, immediately release all persons detained without legal basis and ensure the rights of all detainees in line with Libya’s international obligations and national laws.