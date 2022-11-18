Audit Bureau official: Corruption affects security and electoral process

An official in the Libyan Audit Bureau said, “Corruption is one of the most important causes of security tensions, and the weakness of the education and health systems,” noting that it “reinforces manifestations of injustice and affects all electoral benefits.”

The delegation of the Audit Bureau, headed by the Director of the Inspection and Follow-up Office, Mustafa Al-Asmar, participated in the scientific conference entitled “Anti-Corruption to Support Stability”, which was held on Tuesday in Tripoli.

Al-Asmar said, “Combating corruption is an essential axis in any reform or reconciliation process, and this can only be done by enhancing transparency, accountability and law enforcement.”