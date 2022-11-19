Dendias: Athens to strengthen relations with east Libya to boost position against Turkey

The Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias said on Saturday that they are working to maintain and strengthen their relations in eastern Libya as well with the House of Representatives (HoR) to strengthen Greece’s positions in rejection of the agreement signed with Turkey and to prevent its expansion contracts.

The Greek Foreign Minister added that the Government of National Unity (GNU) headed by Abdul Hamid Dbeibah “is usurping power in Libya and exploiting the country’s resources to sign illegal agreements with the Turks.”

Dendias created a diplomatic dilemma last Thursday with Tripoli as he refused to get off the plane after arriving in Mitiga Airport, heading instead to Benghazi.

The Greek Foreign Minister justified the incident by saying that the Libyan Foreign Minister, Najla Al-Mangoush, tried to force him into meeting with her, but he didn’t want to because he came to Tripoli to meet with the Head of the Presidential Council, Mohammed Menfi, who later issued a statement in which he didn’t condemn the Greek stance, but hinted at an implied sympathy with Dendias.

Dbeibah rejected the Greek move and said in a meeting with Al-Mangoush that mutual respect must be based on diplomatic relations among countries. Al-Mangoush rendered the move nondiplomatic and stressed that no state is allowed to disrespect the sovereignty of Libya. She summoned the Greek ambassador and chargé d’affaires to clarify the issue.