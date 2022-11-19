Italy ponders giving boats to Libyan coastguards to thwart smuggling

Italian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Antonio Tajani, said that it is possible to provide Italian police patrol boats to the Libyan Coast Guard to help them stop smugglers.

Tajani added in televised statements reported by Italian news agency Aki, that he had discussed with the Minister of Foreign Affairs in the Libyan Government of National Unity, Najla Al-Mangoush, the strengthening of the agreement regarding illegal immigrants, adding that thry have to work with Libya regarding immigrants.

Tajani stressed that Italy has always been ready to receive immigrants, but it must ensure the security of its borders, which are also the southern borders of the European Union.

“That is why we put this issue on Europe’s table,” he added, stressing that the solution also lies in cooperation in the field of development and combating the impact of climate change, diseases, poverty, drought and terrorism in Africa, whose population will reach three billion people by 2050.