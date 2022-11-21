EU Rep: Libya-Sahel conference aims at combating border crimes and terrorism

Cross-border cooperation conference between Libya and the Sahel countries to combat organized crime and human trafficking will be held in Tunisia on November 22-23.

The European Union’s Special Envoy to the Sahel, Emanuela Del Re, said the conference aims to support regional security and stability by strengthening cross-border cooperation in combating border crimes, terrorism and organized crime, and will be held with the participation of delegations from Sahel countries, the European Union and other organizations.