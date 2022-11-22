Interior, justice ministries to launch project for developing juvenile justice

Libya’s interior and justice ministries have agreed to launch a joint project for the development of juvenile justice, the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) says.

The UN organization disclosed that the project comes in the framework of a cooperation agreement between the UNDP, UNICEF, and the UN Office on Drugs and Crime to protect children’s rights with the support of the European Union.

According to the UNDP, the program’s goal is to provide adequate access to all children in Libya before the law, including those deprived of their liberty.