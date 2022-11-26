HCS confirms correct appointment of Libya’s Attorney General

The High Council of State (HCS) explained that it recognized the coordination mechanism that the Supreme Judicial Council selected in its meeting on April 12, 2021, which recognized the need for the House of Representatives and the HCS to agree on the occupants of the positions of the Attorney General and the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court, to respect the full independence of the judiciary.

The HCS added that the mechanism also respected the selection rules for these two positions in accordance with the legislation in force that the Supreme Judicial Council used to apply to candidacy applications, provided that the role of the House of Representatives and the HCS accept or reject this candidacy in accordance with the mechanisms adopted in the Libyan Political Agreement.

The HCS referred to the results of its meeting, which concluded that Al-Siddiq Al-Sour was elected by 12 votes out of 14, within the House of Representatives in an official session, where they approved his selection as Attorney General, while the HCS also approved his selection in the presence of 84 members: 55 approved, 4 rejected, and 25 abstained from voting.

Members of the High Council of State (HCS) Abdul Rahman Al-Sweihli, Mustafa Al-Tariki, Naima Al-Hami and Youssef Al-Ahyool appealed at the Supreme Court what they said the unconstitutionality of the House of Representatives’ (HoR) Resolution No.2 of 2021, regarding appointing Al-Siddiq Al-Sour as the Libyan Attorney General.