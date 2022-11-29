GNU, HNEC ‘logistically and technically’ ready to hold Libya elections

Wednesday , 30 November 2022
29/11/2022 The Libya Update Press Articles

Libya’s Government of National Unity and the High National Election Commission (HNEC) are ready to hold elections “in the logistical and technical aspects,”announced the Tripoli-based government on Tuesday.

This came following a meeting between GNU’s premier Abdul Hamid Dbeibeh and HNEC’s director, Imad al-Sayah, at the latter’s headquarters.

During the meeting, the two agreed on “the necessity of coordinating the implementation of programs and activities that contribute to supporting efforts and holding elections.”

They also stressed upon “the need for local and international pressure to complete appropriate laws to achieve the Libyans’ demand.”

