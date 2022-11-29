Over 20,000 migrants taken back to Libya since start of 2022, IOM

The International Organization for Migration (IOM) on Monday said a total of 20,842 were rescued and returned to Libya so far in 2022.
The rescued migrants include 19,075 men, 1,089 women and 678 children, IOM said.
Also, 514 migrants died and 865 others went missing off the Libyan coast on the Central Mediterranean route, IOM added.
In 2021, a total of 32,425 migrants were rescued and returned to Libya.
In the period of 20-26 November 2022, no migrants were intercepted and returned to Libya.
👇 IOM Libya’s Maritime Update👇 pic.twitter.com/LWSgJGHuKL
— IOM Libya (@IOM_Libya) November 28, 2022