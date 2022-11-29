Tuesday , 29 November 2022
Suspected Islamic State members sit in defendant's cage in a court in the city of Misata, Libya, Monday, Aug. 8, 2022. 2022. (AP Photo/Yousef Murad)

Trial of ISIS members continues in Misrata

29/11/2022 The Libya ObserverMohammad Press Articles

The Misrata Court of Appeal continued the sessions of the trial of ISIS members in the city of Misrata, in the presence of a large number of leaders, fighters, the wounded, and the families of the martyrs of the Al-Bunyan Al-Marsous operation, which eliminated the presence of the terrorist organization in Sirte in 2016.

During the session held on Sunday, the judge heard the statements of 12 former ISIS suspects, as well as field commanders, witnesses, and defenders of the families of the martyrs of Al-Bunyan Forces.

The defendants’ lawyer requested a secret session, claiming that the defendants were afraid to attend, but the court rejected this request, while the lawyer for the Al-Bunyan Al-Marsous Forces demanded complete justice and the issuance of judgment and retribution from the defendants. to present a defence.

The president of the court decided to postpone the trial session to December 25, to request the defendants’ lawyer to present the defence.

