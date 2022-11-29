UN calls for weapons collection in Libya

Wednesday , 30 November 2022
29/11/2022 The Libya ObserverMohammad Press Articles

The Deputy Special Representative of the United Nations Secretary-General for Political Affairs, Raisedon Zenenga, has stressed the need to take gradual steps to place weapons under the authority and responsibility of the Libyan state, which alone has the right to determine how to use it in a legitimate and accountable manner to provide security for Libyans.

During his participation in the workshop organized by the Joint Operations Center on the “State Monopoly on Weapons in Libya”, the UN official highlighted the challenge posed to the safety and security of Libyans and to the reunification of State security institutions by the proliferation of weapons in the country, under the control of various state and non-state actors.

He also stressed the UN mission’s continued support to Libyan-led efforts in the areas of reforming the security services, disarmament, demobilization and reintegration, the withdrawal of foreign forces, foreign fighters and mercenaries, and the disposal of remnants of war and unexploded ordnance.

