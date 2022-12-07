HoR passes controversial Constitutional Court Law

At Tuesday’s session in Benghazi, the House of Representatives (HoR) passed with a majority of votes a controversial Constitutional Court Law, according to Official HoR Spokesperson Abdalla Belheeg.

It also unanimously approved the transfer of the affiliation of the Official Gazette to the HoR.

High State Council rejects new Constitutional Court Law

The new Constitutional Court Law attract a swift response from Khaled Mishri, the head of the High State Council.

oday, Tuesday, the head of the High Council of State, Khaled Al-Mishri, announced his refusal to pass the House of Representatives a law establishing a constitutional court.

Mishri said the creation of a constitutional court needs a constitution or a constitutional rule in order to be approved, not a law. He stressed the need for separation of powers and the independence of the judiciary.

He called on the HoR to withdraw the law threatening to prevent its implementation. He also called on the judiciary to ignore it.