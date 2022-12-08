Law Enforcement Force clashes with armed human traffickers near Sabratha shores

The Law Enforcement Force said that it had clashed with an armed group working in human trafficking in front of the beach of Sabratha, adding that its units spotted a suspicious movement near the sea.

The Force said that upon their arrival, they came under heavy fire from the armed group that was preparing to set on sail a boat of illegal immigrants.

It also confirmed its control over the area after the armed group had fled, saying it had seized the boat used to transport immigrants and its equipment, in addition to two SUVs and a car, which were transferred to the Office of the Public Prosecutor.