Calls for holding inclusive Libyan forum to complete electoral process, achieve reconciliation

Political, civil, and social components have called for an “Inclusive Libyan Forum” for the dissolution of the House of Representatives and the High Council of State, and for proceeding with completing the electoral process.

According to the organizers, the forum aims to achieve comprehensive national reconciliation, building bridges of general societal dialogue and emphasizing the exit of mercenaries.

The forum includes members of the Libyan Political Dialogue Forum, political and party figures, notables and wise men from eastern, western and southern Libya, and representatives of civil society institutions.

Last week, they held several meetings with the ambassadors of Turkey, UK, France, Italy and Germany.