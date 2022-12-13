Authorities recover two remains near Tripoli

Wednesday , 14 December 2022
13/12/2022 The Libya ObserverSafa Alharathy Press Articles

The General Authority for Search and Identification of Missing Persons announced Monday the exhumation of two bodies from a mass grave on the outskirts of Tripoli.

A team from the authority arrived at the scene in Souq Al-Khamis of Imsiheel area near Tripoli after obtaining permission from the Public Prosecutor’s Office.

The team recovered two remains and referred them to forensic medicine to investigate the cause of death and undergo the required procedures followed in such cases, including taking samples to match them with the DNA extracted from families of those missing.

In its recent report issued last week, the authority said it had identified 180 bodies that were recovered from mass graves from Tarhuna city and elsewhere.

