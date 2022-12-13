HCS holds GNU responsible for handing over Al-Marimi to the US

The High Council of State (HCS) has held the Government of National Unity (GNU) “the legal, moral and historical responsibility for continuing this approach and handing over the Libyan citizen Bouajila Massoud Al-Marimi to the United States in an unfair and shameful manner,” according to a post on its official Facebook page.

The Council reaffirmed its previous statement regarding the refusal to reopen the Lockerbie case and the kidnapping of Al-Marimi, who was extradited by the government to the United States.

On November 19, the HCS has dismissed efforts to reopen the Lockerbie case insisting that the issue was closed politically and legally per an agreement signed between the United States and Libya on August 14, 2008, urging the disclosure of the fate of Libyan national Bouajila Massoud Al-Marimi.