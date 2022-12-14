44 Libyan political parties denounce Masud’s extradition to US describing it as “heinous crime”

Forty four Libyan political parties denounced the kidnapping and extradition of the Libyan citizen Abu Agila Masud to the United States, calling on the Libyans to take collective action to denounce the crime and prosecute those responsible for it through a sit-in in front of the United Nations headquarters and the embassies of the United States at home and abroad to denounce what it described as a “heinous crime.” .

The parties said in a statement that the news of kidnapping Masoud and extraditing him to the United States was shocking.

The political parties indicated that they “denounced a month ago the kidnapping of Masud from his house in Tripoli by a local armed gang and taking him to an unknown destination, in preparation for what was leaked at the time of the intention of the President of the National Unity Government Abdul Hamid Dbeibeh and the Minister of Foreign Affairs to hand Masud over to the American government, in a suspicious deal to please and court the United States and win its support.”

The statement said that “the curtain was revealed and the veil was lifted about the truth of what was being planned in secret and darkness, with the announcement of American and European media about the news of the American authorities receiving the Libyan citizen and imprisoning him and subjecting him to interrogation and investigation without any details about the method of handing over, understandings or guarantees related to his rights as an accused, innocent until proven guilty according to the simplest rules and principles of human rights.

The parties expressed their condemnation of the kidnapping and extradition, stressing that the Lockerbie case was paid in full by the Libyan people and was settled, and its file was permanently closed in accordance with a legal agreement between the Libyan and American governments since 2008.