Two minors abducted for tearing up an image of Haftar in Benghazi

Gunmen from the so-called Tariq bin Ziyad brigade affiliated with Khalifa Haftar have abducted two minors for tearing up a poster bearing a portrait of Haftar in the street in Benghazi, according to the Libyan Crimes Watch Organization (LCW).

“Gunmen belonging to the Tariq bin Ziyad Brigade, riding a white Toyota with tainted windows, kidnapped Abu Bakr Abu Zaid Najm, 15, and Muhammad Bilal Al-Hashemi, 16, in the area of Al-Baraka in Benghazi and took them to an unknown location,” the organization said in a Facebook post on Tuesday.

The LCW learnt from eyewitnesses that the teenagers were caught on surveillance cameras tearing up images of Haftar.

It condemned the abduction of minor children and held the so-called General Command of the Armed Forces of Haftar accountable for their safety.

The organization demanded the force to disclose the fate of those kidnapped and release them immediately without conditions.