Attorney General opens investigation into handing over Abu Agila Masud to US authorities

The Libyan Attorney General, Al-Siddiq Al-Sour, said on Wednesday that the Public Prosecution Office launched an investigation into the “extradition” of Abu Agila Masud Al-Maryami, without legal procedures.

He told local media outlets that his office received a complaint in this regard and the matter is under investigation, adding that his office will announce the results of the investigation when they are ready.

Al-Sour stressed that Masud’s extradition process took place without the knowledge of the judicial authority or the prosecutors, referring to the prosecution working to uncover the circumstances of the case.

Masud Al-Maryami, appeared before a federal court in Washington, DC, on Tuesday for his alleged involvement in the Lockerbie case, and he refused to speak before the American Magistrate Judge, Robin Meriweather, before meeting with his lawyer.