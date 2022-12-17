Two deaths in armed clashes in Libya’s Sabratha

Two people died and two others were injured in clashes in Sabratha, west of Tripoli, on Friday, according to the ambulance and emergency apparatus.

The apparatus spokesman Osama Ali said it wasn’t clear whether the deaths were civilian or military men.

Sources from the city said that the Libyan Red Crescent teams secured a safe corridor for the families stranded inside the areas of clashes, which caused the closure of the coastal road between Tripoli and the Tunisian border.

The clashes broke out late Thursday night and Friday dawn between two armed groups, one of which is affiliated with the law enforcement force in the western region and most of its members come from Al-Zawiya. The other group is affiliated with Sabratha Security Directorate and its members come from Sabratha and surrounding areas.

Each side has accused the other of being the one starting provocations leading to the outbreak of the clashes.

The mayor of Sabratha, Mohammed Al-Haslouk, told reporters that Sabratha and Al-Zawiya municipalities had agreed to cease fighting as the two cities’ elders and dignitaries vowed to stop such clashes in the future.