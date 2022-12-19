Two bodies exhumed from a mass grave in Souq Al-Khamis

The General Authority for Research and Identification of Missing Persons has announced the exhumation of two unidentified bodies from a mass grave in Souk Al-Khamis Imsihel.

The authority explained in a statement that the exhumation of the two bodies was based on a communication received by the authority from the Stability Support Agency, and after obtaining permission from the Attorney General’s office. The authority noted that work is still ongoing on the remaining communications received.

This is the second grave to be found in the Souk Al-Khamis Imsihel area, 53 km southeast of the capital, Tripoli, within a week.

Recently, the authority’s teams exhumed two unidentified bodies from a mass grave in the area.