Bashagha’s minister of justice accuses UNSMIL of fueling division in Libya

Khaled Saad, who is acting as Minister of Justice in Bashagha’s government, has accused the UN mission and external parties, which he declined to mention, of dividing Libya.

In a statement to the Russian Sputnik website on Monday, Saad said that specific countries and the UNSMIL are fueling the rift between the political forces in Libya.

He said the international community has greatly affected the internal division in Libya, and “all” concerned countries are responsible.

“The UN mission sent many special envoys to Libya. Many of these figures in Libya made unprecedented efforts to implement reforms, a unified government, and restore Libya’s sovereignty after violations in the illegal immigration file and other issues that harmed the country.”

Saad’s statements come as Bashagha’s government receives full recognition and support from countries such as Egypt and Greece.