HoR Speaker urges Head of HCS to resume joint dialogue

The Speaker of the House of Representatives (HoR) Aqila Saleh has called on the High Council of State (HCS) to look for the best interest of the country by resuming dialogue between their joint constitutional committees.

The spokesman for the HoR, Abdullah Blehiq, said on Facebook that the target of the dialogue would be resuming work on reaching a consensus on the few remaining articles of the constitution draft in order to “move forward with ending this critical period of the country’s history.”

The Head of the HCS, Khalid Al-Mishri, suspended earlier this month communication with the HoR until the latter retracted the decision to form a supreme constitutional court to be headquartered in Benghazi, saying this matter is a constitutional issue out of the scope of the legislative authority.

In a letter to Saleh, Al-Mishri explained that the HoR’s action undermined the trust they are trying to build between the two chambers, demolished efforts to reach consensus on the constitutional path and deepened the institutional division in the country.