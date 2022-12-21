Wednesday , 21 December 2022
Home / Normal / U.S. is not reopening 2008 agreement with Libya over Lockerbie, says Embassy

U.S. is not reopening 2008 agreement with Libya over Lockerbie, says Embassy

21/12/2022 The Libya Update Press Articles

US Embassy in Libya said Tuesday “transfer of Abu Agila Masud al-Marimi to U.S. custody to stand trial on charges related to the bombing of Pan Am 103 was lawful and conducted in cooperation with Libyan authorities“.

“The transfer followed INTERPOL publishing a Red Notice for Masud in January 2022 requesting all INTERPOL member countries to locate and arrest the defendant for the purpose of transfer to the United States,“ the Embassy tweeted.

“US is not re-opening the agreement concluded in 2008 between the US and the then-Libyan government that settled US and US nationals’ claims against Libya arising out of certain terrorist incidents including the attack on Pan Am 103,” it pointed out.

“The agreement obliged the U.S. to terminate existing suits for financial compensation in U.S. courts arising out of these incidents & precludes any future suits, but in no way restricts our law enforcement cooperation,” the Embassy added.

International Relations and CooperationJustice
Executive AuthoritiesInternational OrganisationsStates
All

Check Also

Former US official says it is likely to accuse other Libyans of Lockerbie bombing and bring them for investigation

John Bellinger, former legal adviser to the US State Department, has said that the arrest …

Web Development by Activate Media
© Copyright 2022, All Rights Reserved