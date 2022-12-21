U.S. is not reopening 2008 agreement with Libya over Lockerbie, says Embassy

US Embassy in Libya said Tuesday “transfer of Abu Agila Masud al-Marimi to U.S. custody to stand trial on charges related to the bombing of Pan Am 103 was lawful and conducted in cooperation with Libyan authorities“.

“The transfer followed INTERPOL publishing a Red Notice for Masud in January 2022 requesting all INTERPOL member countries to locate and arrest the defendant for the purpose of transfer to the United States,“ the Embassy tweeted.

“US is not re-opening the agreement concluded in 2008 between the US and the then-Libyan government that settled US and US nationals’ claims against Libya arising out of certain terrorist incidents including the attack on Pan Am 103,” it pointed out.

“The agreement obliged the U.S. to terminate existing suits for financial compensation in U.S. courts arising out of these incidents & precludes any future suits, but in no way restricts our law enforcement cooperation,” the Embassy added.