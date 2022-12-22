No information regarding an American request to extradite Senussi, GNU Spox says

Mohamad Hammouda, a spokesman for the Government of NationalUnityof Abdel Hamid Dbeibeh, announced that the news about the government’s intention to hand over Abdullah al-Senussi, the former head of the intelligence service, to the US authorities is incorrect.

“I have no information about an American request in this regard,” Hammouda said in press statements, but he refrained from clarifying his government’s position on the extradition of Senussi “in the event that the United States submits a request for it.”

Senussi’s family expressed its fear that the Dbeibeh government would hand him over to Washington, pointing out its inability to communicate with him in the prison he is being held in.

This coincided with a demonstration in front of the Sebha court in the south of the country demanding the release of Senussi.