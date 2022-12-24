Monday , 26 December 2022
HoR, HCS agree not to establish a constitutional court

24/12/2022 The Libya ObserverSafa Alharathy Press Articles

The House of Representatives (HoR) and the High Council of State (HCS) announced on Friday that they would not introduce a new Constitutional Court law as it might affect the outcomes of the constitutional rule.

In a joint statement by the heads of the two Councils, they disclosed that the HCS rejected a vote by the HoR on the Constitutional Court draft law, so parties agreed not to develop a new law to reassure all sides of the political spectrum.

The HoR and HCS have taken such a step in response to their national responsibility and the circumstances the country is going through, besides their desire to achieve the constitutional entitlement as a basis for the electoral process, the statement read.

