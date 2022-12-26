Dbeibah demands Saif Gaddafi comply with ICC orders

Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibah has demanded that the son of Muammar Gaddafi, Saif al-Islam, complies with the International Criminal Court’s (ICC) orders, as he is wanted by the ICC on charges of committing crimes against humanity during the February 2011 uprising against his father.

The PM’s call comes after the extradition of Libyan Abu-Ageila Al-Marimi to the United States about a week ago.

Al-Marimi, a former official working for Gaddafi’s intelligence service, stands trial in the US courts on charges related to the bombing of the Pan Am 103 flight in 1988, which included US nationals abroad.

In his statements to the Saudi-funded Al-Arabiya channel on Friday, Dbeibah said his government has no intention of handing over Abdullah Al-Senussi, director of intelligence during the Gaddafi era, to the United States, insisting that “We want to remove Libya from the terrorist lists.”

In December of last year, the ICC requested national cooperation to arrest Saif al-Islam Gaddafi, who is still at large, to stand trial on charges related to committing crimes against humanity.

The International Criminal Court said the arrest warrant issued against Saif is still valid until now and that his legal status will not change.