Constitutional Track Conference calls for setting a date for elections

The second Constitutional Track Conference called Tuesday on the High National Elections Commission (HNEC) to set a new and final date for holding elections, adding during the Conference’s activities in Tripoli under the slogan “The constitutional basis is the people’s demand” that the final lists of candidates must also published.

The Constitutional Track Conference is a gathering that includes a group of political, social and civil parties. It called for overcoming all the currently existing political bodies that had the cause of the political stalemate, urging for resorting to the constitutional basis emanating from the Constitutional Track Conference.

The first Constitutional Track Conference, which was held last August, collected more than half a million signatures supporting the constitutional basis it established, in addition to the signatures of party heads, civil society organizations, and election candidates.

On December 04, the Preparatory Committee for the Constitutional Track Conference sent the Chairman of the Presidential Council, Mohammed Menfi, a copy of its constitutional basis.