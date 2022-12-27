Haftar receives the released Jagam and promotes him

Wednesday , 28 December 2022
Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar, Commander of the Libyan National Army, received the pilot, Amer Al-Jagam, who was released in a prisoner exchange between eastern and western Libya.

The General Command of the Armed Forces published pictures of the moment of the reception, where Al-Jagam appeared in full military uniform and saluted the Commander of the Armed Forces.

Field Marshal Haftar also issued a decision to promote al-Jagam from the rank of major general to a lieutenant general, and assigned him an assistant to the Air Force Command of the Libyan National Army.

 

