Thursday , 29 December 2022
Chinese president assures Menfi of his country’s desire to strengthen cooperation with Libya

28/12/2022 The Libya ObserverMohammad Press Articles

Chinese President Xi Jinping has reaffirmed his country’s desire to work to consolidate and deepen relations of friendship and cooperation with Libya, for the interest of both countries.

This came in a letter received by Head of Presidential Council, Mohamed Menfi, from the Chinese president, according to a statement by PC Media Office, on Wednesday.

In another development, Menfi delivered on Tuesday a speech before the meeting of the permanent representatives of member states of the League of Arab States in Cairo, in which he highlighted that Libya has witnessed accelerated steps in the inclusive national reconciliation led by the Presidential Council.

Budget and FinanceInternational Relations and Cooperation
Head of StateStates
