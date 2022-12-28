Libyan parties asked to abide by road map

The president of the Presidential Council, Mohamed Al-Menfi, has emphasised the role of the Arab League in urging Libyan parties to adhere to and implement the road map and Security Council resolutions to speed up and further the political process.

In a meeting with the Secretary-General of the League of Arab States, Ahmed Aboul Gheit, in Cairo, Menfi added that the current stage in Libya is witnessing accelerated steps through national reconciliation that is supervised by the Presidential Council.

He stressed that the presidential proposal is an approach that stems from a meeting he held together with the House of Representatives and the High Council of State and with the support of the UN mission to address the points of contention in order to reach a consensus on the basis of Constitutional rule to hold parliamentary and presidential elections.

He underlined the need to continue with the efforts of the 5 + 5 committee to unify the military and security establishment and restore stability to the country, leading to the electoral process.