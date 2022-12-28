UNSMIL Statement on False Reports of a “New Road Map” to Be Announced by SRSG Bathily

UNSMIL notes false online reports that SRSG Abdoulaye Bathily plans to announce a new road map and to form a new government. This sort of fake news is aimed at generating confusion about the current political process and in particular the role of UNSMIL which is not to impose but to support a Libyan-Libyan solution.

UNSMIL calls on all parties to refrain from any actions that could threaten Libya’s fragile stability, including spreading misleading and unfounded information. The best sources to access credible and accurate information about the SRSG’s activities are UNSMIL’s official website and social media accounts.

SRSG Bathily stresses that any roadmap should be designed through inclusive dialogue among Libyan stakeholders acting in full respect of the rights, interests and aspirations of all Libyan people to be governed by legitimate leadership and institutions. UNSMIL’s mandate remains to support the Libyan people to fulfill these aspirations. The SRSG encourages all leaders to intensify all necessary initiatives to reach this objective in 2023.