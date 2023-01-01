Tarhouna Victims Association criticizes unity government’s tackling of mass graves’ case

Tarhouna Victims Association published its annual report for 2022, criticizing the Government of National Unity’s performance towards the mass grave’s perpetrators’ impunity and the absence of the competent authorities’ desire to bring them to justice.

The report says that cases of extrajudicial killings between 2012 and 2020 amounted to 255; Including 12 cases of children under the age of one year. It also revealed that 268 bodies of men, women, and children were recovered from mass graves from the date of their discovery in 2019 until now. Only 159 cases have been identified.

About forced disappearance, the report indicated that there were 95 cases and the whereabouts of those individuals are still unknown. It said that the prosecutors are busy with their main work, which impedes the progress of the investigations into the mass graves’ file.