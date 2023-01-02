Dbeibeh: Elections to be held this year

Tuesday , 3 January 2023
Prime Minister of the Government of National Unity, Abdul Hamid Dbeibeh, announced on Monday that his government of intends to hold the Libyan parliamentary and presidential elections this year.

Speaking during a cabinet meeting, the Tripoli-based premier attacked the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Aguila Saleh, and chairman of the High Council of State, Khaled Al-Mishri. He accused them of “planning suspicious deals” and causing “repeated disappointments to the Libyan people because of their pursuit of power”.

Dbeibeh did not specify the exact time or plan for holding the elections.

