Libya’s HCS resumes dialogue with HoR, rejects Presidential Council’s initiative

The Libyan High Council of State (HCS) voted on Monday in favor of resuming dialogue with the House of Representatives (HoR), after the suspension of communication between the two chambers for more than three weeks.

The HCS said this afternoon that it would resume dialogue with the HoR on all tracks: the sovereign and constitutional positions and the track of the executive authority.

The HCS also voted to reject the Presidential Council’s invitation to meet with the Speaker of HoR, Aqila Saleh, in Ghadames on January 11.

Meanwhile, the Head of the HCS, Khalid Al-Mishri, announced last December the suspension of communication with the Speaker of the HoR, Aqila Saleh, and the suspension of the work of the joint committees until the retraction of the law establishing a constitutional court in Benghazi instead of the constitutional circuit court of the Supreme Court in the capital, Tripoli.

On December 23, the HoR retracted the law, according to a joint statement issued by the two chambers. The statement was not very welcome by the members of the HCS because it did not cancel the law as they had demanded, but rather retracted its official issuance only.

Last Thursday, the Presidential Council called in an official letter to Saleh and Al-Mishri to attend a meeting in Ghadames on January 11 to resolve the political crisis in the country.