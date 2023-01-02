Libya’s HoR bans extradition of citizens after handing over Abu Agila to the US

Tuesday , 3 January 2023
02/01/2023 The Libya ObserverAbdulkader Assad Press Articles

The spokesman for the House of Representatives (HoR) Abdullah Blehiq said the session on Monday could concluded that no Libyan citizen shall be extradited by any government body to foreign states in the future.

Blehiq added that the HoR resumed its official session Monday headed by the First Vice Speaker, Fawzi Al-Nuwairi, saying that the session was devoted to discussing developments in the case of extradition of Abu Agula Al-Marimi to the United States (US).

Blehiq said the HoR members chose a parliamentary committee consisting of the Foreign Affairs Committee, the Legislative Committee, and the Justice Committee to follow up on the incident, and to address the judiciary to assign a legal team to defend Al-Marimi and follow up on the case. The HoR also decided to address the Attorney General to brief it on the extradition incident.

