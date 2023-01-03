Crews recover 8 bodies from garbage dump in Tarhuna

Wednesday , 4 January 2023
03/01/2023

A body removal crew was dispatched on Monday to the public landfill in Tarhuna after receiving reports that eight unidentified bodies were buried at the site.

The Search and Identification Authority for Missing Persons said its team retrieved the corps and will refer them to forensic medicine to diagnose the cause of death and take matching samples for identification.

The Association of Tarhuna Victims stated that the number of corpses recovered from various locations in the city amounted to 268 remains, of which 25 were body parts.

At the same time, the association said the fate of 95 registered missing persons remains unknown.

