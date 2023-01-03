Libya: Saif Gaddafi confirms the legality of his candidacy for the presidency

The son of the late Libyan dictator Muammar Gaddafi has called for opening the way for everyone to run in the country’s presidential elections.

Saif Gaddafi’s electoral campaign team said he is legally allowed to run for president because the “so-called constitutional rule was not subject to discussion or a matter of dispute, and it was not addressed until after the electoral process was halted for reasons that were claimed to be force majeure.”

It noted that “the points of contention between the parties are added to what was agreed upon between representatives of Parliament and the Council of State to exclude those against whom court rulings were issued, even if they are not final, from candidacy, which is considered targeting and excluding certain people.”

For his part, the head of the Legal Committee of the State Council in Libya, Adel Karmous, said: “Regardless of the conditions for candidacy and whether they allow or prevent Saif Al-Islam from running, if we think with reason and logic, how can a person who lives a life of secrecy run in elections that require him to visit all regions of the country in order to complete his electoral campaign?”

Karmous asked where Said Al-Islam is, considering he has not been seen in public for months.

Meanwhile, a political analyst from southern Libya, Wissam Al-Kabeer, said: “The goal of Saif Gaddafi’s team’s speech now is to put pressure on the House of Representatives and the state to bring to an end the conditions for running for president.”