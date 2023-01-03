Parliament rejects Presidential Council’s proposal to hold Ghadames summit

Thursday , 5 January 2023
03/01/2023

Libya’s House of Representatives has rejected a proposal by the country’s Presidential Council to meditate talks between the House and the High Council of State (HCS) in a summit held in the northwestern city of Ghadames.

The House spokesman Abdullah Bliheg told the Libya Update that the parliament supports the HCS’s decision to reject the summit proposal.

“The House of Representatives and High Council of State have crossed milestones and made big efforts in the constitutional path,” Bliheg said before adding the bilateral dialogue between the two chambers are “moving forward” and that “there is no need for new initiatives”.

