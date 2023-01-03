PC responds to HCS’s rejection of Ghadames meeting

The Presidential Council (PC) on Monday urged the House of Representatives (HoR) and the High Council of State (HCS) to assume their national responsibilities, saying the planned meeting between the two sides in Ghadames aims to unite efforts to achieve Parliamentary and presidential elections as soon as possible.

In a statement, the PC said its decision to organize the Ghadames meeting was part of efforts to create a favourable environment leading to general elections within a constitutional framework agreed upon between the HoR and HCS.

The Council stated that despite welcoming the invitation from both sides, the HCS announced Monday that it would not participate in the Ghadames meeting without explaining the reasons.

Last week, the PC put forward an initiative to hold a tripartite meeting comprising the HoR, the HCS, and the PC, in Ghadames, on 11 January to discuss the country’s crisis and find a way out of the political deadlock.