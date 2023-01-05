Armed clashes broke out in the city of Al-Ajailat

Sudden armed clashes erupted on Tuesday, in the Al-Matmar area in the city of Al-Ajailat, 80 km west of the capital, Tripoli, which led to the suspension of studies in the area.

The Red Crescent called on the people to stay as far away from windows and doors as possible to avoid injuries and to avoid leaving their homes without coordination, while the Education Monitoring in the city of Al-Ajailat announced the suspension of studies until further notice.

Despite the cessation of the clashes, the security and government agencies did not give any information about the clashes.