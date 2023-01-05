Border demarcation between countries is not matter of unilateral action, Al-Lafi says

The member of the Presidential Council, Abdullah Al-Lafi, has confirmed that border demarcation between countries is not a matter of unilateral action, but rather is regulated by stable rules in international law, and is governed by recognized mechanisms that preserve the rights of all countries.

This came during his meeting with the head of the Land and Maritime Borders Committee, Mohammed Al-Hrari, as part of their follow-up on developments on the land and sea borders with neighboring countries, according to the Presidential Council’s media office.

Al-Lafi indicated that Libya, like all member states of the African Union, is committed to the former Organization of African Unity’s decision to respect the borders inherited from the colonial period.

He also pointed out that the Presidential Council attaches utmost importance to this issue related to sovereignty and national security, and will continue its periodic meetings with the committee and other relevant parties.