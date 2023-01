IOM: Over 1,000 migrants intercepted and returned to Libya between 25-31 December

International Organization for Migration (IOM) said Tuesday that 1,088 migrants were intercepted and returned to Libya in the period of 25 – 31 December 2022.

In 2022, according to IOM, 24,684 were intercepted and returned to Libya, 525 died, and 848 went missing on the Central Mediterranean route.

In 2021, 32,425 were intercepted and returned to Libya, IOM statistics say.