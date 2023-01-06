Friday , 6 January 2023
Home / Normal / UNICEF: Water shortage threatens 4 million people in Libya

UNICEF: Water shortage threatens 4 million people in Libya

06/01/2023 The Libya Update Press Articles

The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) has expressed concern about the deteriorating water, sanitation, and hygiene situation in Libya, saying that more than four million people, including 1.5 million children, will face imminent water problems if the issue remains unaddressed.

The head of UNICEF’s Communications Office in Libya, Suad Al-Marrani, said that they based their report on the Man-made River statuses and Water Desalination project, as the frequent attacks on these facilities destroyed 190 wells.

Despite the improvement of the situation, the problem remains the same, as four million people are likely to face a water shortage if the Man-Made River project is attacked or affected again, Marrani told the Al-Jazeera website.

She explained that UNICEF’s new country program in Libya 2023-2025 aims to increase the capacity of water and sanitation systems for water and hygiene services.

Long-term solutions, such as water desalination and solar energy, will be a priority in the organization’s plan for Libya, UNICEF’s official concluded.

Humanitarian Issues
United Nations
All

Check Also

IOM: Over 1,000 migrants intercepted and returned to Libya between 25-31 December

International Organization for Migration (IOM) said Tuesday that 1,088 migrants were intercepted and returned to …

Web Development by Activate Media
© Copyright 2023, All Rights Reserved