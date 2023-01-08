ISIS admits faltering activities in Libya

ISIS has acknowledged the weakness of its terrorist activity Libya in 2022 after it had published the results of its criminal operations in the world, nearly half of which took place in Africa.

The terrorist group claimed, through one of its media agencies, that it had carried out 2058 attacks in 2022 in 22 countries, killing or wounding 6,881 people.

It said that nearly half of its operations: 1,027 attacks, took place in 13 African countries, killing or injuring 3,195 people, according to the Senegalese-based African News Agency.

ISIS had a small presence in Libya, Benin and Uganda, by its own admission, as it conducted a total of six attacks, killing or wounding 19 people, according to the agency.

However, in the center of the African Sahel region, close to Libya, ISIS claimed responsibility for conducting 22 attacks in Mali, 11 in Niger, and four in Burkina Faso, a total of 37 operations that resulted in 938 deaths or injuries.

Since March, militants have committed a series of atrocities in northern Mali, specifically in the town of Menaka, where several human rights organizations have accused ISIS of killing hundreds of civilians.