LPC President: Power-sharing, ignoring reconciliation made Libyan situation more complicated

President of the Libyan Presidential Council (LPC), Mohamed al-Menfi, said Sunday that ignoring reconciliation and power-sharing has only made the situation in the Libya more complicated.

“The solution to the Libyan crisis lies in restoring the spirit of the homeland, reparation for damage, and a return to wisdom,” al-Menfi pointed out in his speech during the launch of the preparatory meeting for the National Reconciliation Conference.

He stated that LPC stands at the same distance from all parties, and was not a party to the struggle for power in Libya.

Al-Menfi stressed the need to put pressure on all political institutions in the country to reach national reconciliation.

The preparatory meeting for the National Reconciliation Conference, organized by the Presidential Council, was held Sunday with the participation of representatives of the various parties to the political process, and participants from various Libyan cities.